Justin Trudeau faced 10 every day people with 10 real concerns for Canada’s future.

It was a really interesting special on CBC last night.

Kudos for the PM to sit down and do something like that. I thought he handled himself very well for the hot topics he was facing. A real grilling at times!

The oilfield problems, refugees, cost of living, climate change… they covered it all!

Here’s the video for his session on the future of Alberta.