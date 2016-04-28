My thoughts on the Ezekiel Stephan case.

The story about 19 month old Ezekiel Stephan is an incredibly sad case of what you should not do when it comes to natural medicine. It has brought up a very important conversation about ‘natural remedies’ and those who rely on it.

I have looked into natural remedies before but as some of you know, I also have a chronic condition, Lupus Nephritis. One of the most important things I was told by doctors after my diagnostic was not to listen to homeopaths about natural remedies or other sorts of quackery. The thing is that you can go the way of natural remedies for things like a headache or car sickness even if it’s for a placebo effect but when it comes to serious conditions in the case of Ezekiel Stephan, you can not trust natural remedies.

These parents loved their child, you can not doubt this but they let their belief in outdated remedies cloud their judgement. Any other parent would have known that it was time to bring their sick child to the hospital. Now, they have to live with the fact that their inaction and reliance on quackery is what ultimately killed their child.

What’s your thoughts on this case?