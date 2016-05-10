May 10th is World Lupus Day, here is my Story.

It’s a day that comes once a year… and it’s not my birthday. That’s in five days. May 10th is World Lupus Day. And as some of you know… I have Lupus Nephritis. It’s an autoimmune disease where your immune system mistakes your organs (in my case, my kidneys) as invading forces. I celebrated six years a few months ago. Now, today is a day when Lupus communities from around the world try to raise awareness.

I was diagnosed when I was only 21 years old and it was an incredibly fast diagnosis of 3 days. Usually, it takes years for some people to be diagnosed. The reason that I was diagnosed so quickly is because I was going through kidney failure while in the Canadian Navy. This was partly increased because of the stress of being seasick while I was on a sail with the HMCS Vancouver. And also the fact that I was doing work-ups to prepare for a six month mission. Which are days of safety drills, such as fire, flooding and preparing for impact where they drop a small bomb off the side of a ship and it rocks the boat.

You can say that I was a bit stressed… After the sail, I was tired and my face was very puffy and so, I was rushed to the hospital in Victoria and stayed there for two weeks and got a kidney biopsy before I was diagnosed properly. The Nephrologist suspected that it was Lupus and when he said this, I replied with ‘It’s Never Lupus’. He didn’t laugh.

Fast forward to two and a half years later when I was medically released from the military and was preparing to go into Radio and Television Program at NSCC in Dartmouth, NS. This was two amazing year where I met some amazing people!

So, it took some time to get my first job at a radio station in Fort St. John but I got sick with Lupus two weeks after I started that job and went to the hospital for two weeks in Prince George. And when I came back… I was horrible at my job. Laughably so. I mean, I worked really hard on the music director side of it but after a month and a half, I lost that job. It was heartbreaking but a lot of good came out of it. I was given a second chance here at KIXFM, it’s something that I am incredibly thankful for everyday.

Now, back to what Lupus is. It’s different for everyone who is affected by this disease. It’s a chronic illness that has numerous symptoms including fatigue, joint pain and swelling, and a butterfly-shaped rash on the face that covers the cheeks and bridge of the nose. These are some of the symptoms that I struggle with on a daily basis, mostly the fatigue and pain.

Lupus has recently come into the public because of Selena Gomez’s diagnosis and she said that she was on chemo therapy. Which is a similar case for myself… Luckily, I am in remission. It’s a matter of caring for myself.

It’s not an easy disease and it’s something that I am afraid to share with people because I feel like those who I tell either look at me with pity or like I am somehow lesser. It’s a complicated feeling but I am incredibly optimistic because it is a condition that I can live a normal life with… just I have to be careful with some things.

Now, if you want to learn more about Lupus… you can go here.