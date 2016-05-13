Canceled TV Shows

As the TV season is coming to a close… a few are getting the axe.

ABC is cutting Castle, Nashville, Agent Carter, The Muppets, The Family, Blood & Oil, and Galavant. Castle & Nashville definitely have a big following. Probably some upset people there!

FOX has canceled the John Stamos show Grandfathered… along with The Grinder, Bordertown, and Second Chance.

NBC is canning Heroes Reborn, Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris, & The Player

The CW is already ending Containment

And CBS is getting rid of Mike & Molly, The Good Wife, Extant, Angel from Hell, and the only 2 shows that I personally watch out of all these…Person of Interest & CSI: Cyber.

Others could be added to the list in the days to come.