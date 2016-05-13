Canceled TV Shows

May 13, 2016 Blog, Damien 2 comments
As the TV season is coming to a close… a few are getting the axe.

ABC is cutting Castle, Nashville, Agent Carter, The Muppets, The Family, Blood & Oil, and Galavant. Castle & Nashville definitely have a big following. Probably some upset people there!

FOX has canceled the John Stamos show Grandfathered… along with The Grinder, Bordertown, and Second Chance.

NBC is canning Heroes Reborn, Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris, & The Player

The CW is already ending Containment

And CBS is getting rid of Mike & Molly, The Good Wife, Extant, Angel from Hell, and the only 2 shows that I personally watch out of all these…Person of Interest & CSI: Cyber.

Others could be added to the list in the days to come.

  • Maegan Morin

    I really hope that Limitless gets renewed. That was a surprising hit for me.

    • damien

      I watched the first couple of episodes and then stopped. Probably should have stuck with it hey?