Northland Staff Sponsor Purse Collection Project

December 21, 2016 Local News, News
Left to Right: Pearl Calahasen (Pedagogical Supervisor), Gord Atkinson, Superintendent of Schools, Sharon Higginson (Red Hats Society of Peace River), Lorraine Cardinal-Roy (Director of First Nations, Metis Education. (Courtesy of NSD)

Purses full of personal care items are being collected by Northland School Division (NSD) staff.

A release says, they have over 100, thanks to sponsorship from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) and the Red Hats Society of Peace River.

The initiative is in support of a project being put on by Three Chicks Who Give a Cluck. All the purses will be donated to the Bissell Centre in Edmonton.

-Posted by CW