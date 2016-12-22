Weather Network Expecting White Christmas

Most Canadians can expect a white Christmas.

According to The Canadian Press, The Weather Network says large swaths of the country will see at least two centimetres of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says regions likely to experience a white Christmas span the country and include Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Fredericton and the three territorial capitals.

As well, the B.C. Lottery Corporation is offering gamblers a chance to bet on a white Christmas for Vancouver, Winnipeg and cities across the U.K., based on snowfall recorded at their airports on Christmas Day. Visit: https://www.playnow.com/sports/other-sports/weather/white-christmas

