Peace River Ag Society In Need of Members

December 23, 2016

The Peace River AG Society is in need of members!

The Annual General Meeting is happening on January 4th at 6 p.m. at the AG hall. The society would love to see more diverse agricultural community events take place. The group has been approached about running the Bull-O-Rama next year, but need volunteers.

“We need a committee of usually 3-4 people to spearhead it. They figure out and round up the volunteers from there. I don’t know dates yet but am meeting with the bull-o-Rama people next week,” said President Crystal Ferguson, in an online message on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Ferguson adds they are also trying for a Monster Truck Throwdown again or even a demolition derby.

