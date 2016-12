Peace River is celebrating it’s best adopt-a-grandparent year yet.

Over 90 seniors were involved in the Town’s FCSS program in 2016.

It nearly doubled the number of adopted grandparents from last year. The first year saw almost 30 seniors, with that number growing each year. In 2015, 50 seniors were adopted.

Each year, seniors in need are paired with donated gifts.

