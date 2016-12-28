Arrest Made In Whitecourt Counterfeit Currency Investigation

An arrest has been made in the investigation of a substantial number of counterfeit currency transactions in the Whitecourt area in the fall of 2016.

RCMP say on Sunday, December 25, 2016, they located a Faron Loy Valan, 19, and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Valan appeared before a justice of the peace and has been released to appear in Whitecourt again on January 24th, 2017. Valan has been charged with five counts of passing counterfeit currency contrary to section 452 (a) of the Criminal Code.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW