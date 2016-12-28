Carrie Fisher was one of my heroes.

I don’t usually make a big deal about celebrity death. Every celebrity means a different thing for everyone but yesterday, Carrie Fisher passed away and that upset me. I have been aware of Carrie Fisher for years because my Mom was a huge Star Wars fan. So, her hero growing up became one of my heroes.

She is most famous for being Princess Leia, an iconic role that she got at the age of 19. Star Wars was like nothing that anyone had ever seen before. It left an impression on my Mother, she went to see the movie 33 times in theatres when she was 12. Which is pretty insane because I have only ever seen a movie like maybe 5 times in theatres at the most but they didn’t exactly have Betamax or VHS yet in 1977.

But, what made Carrie Fisher a gem was her being honest and finding humour in her life. She was open about her struggles with addiction and mental illness. She also helped with the awareness of both of those subjects. And if you have the chance, watch her HBO special, Wishful Drinking. It’s great and it showcases how awesome Carrie Fisher was.

I will miss her.