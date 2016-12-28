Valleyview RCMP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run

Police are searching for the truck involved in a fatal hit and run in Valleyview.

RCMP say at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, a male and female were walking on Highway 43, on the north side of the westbound lanes. A large truck struck the 28-year-old male. The male was declared deceased by EMS.

Witnesses describe the truck as being an extended tandem axel Semi with a closed in box. The truck sustained damage to the front passenger side and the RCMP are looking to speak to the driver. Police say it is possible the driver was unaware they were involved in a collision until they later stopped and noted the damage. Police are asking all company owners/managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact RCMP if they believe they may have the vehicle involved in this collision.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Valleyview RCMP at (780) 524-3345. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW