Whitecourt RCMP Arrest Man Following Break-Ins and Thefts

A man from Red Deer has been arrested following break-ins and thefts in Whitecourt.

RCMP say shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, a resident on Rivers Place heard someone entering her home and called police. An adult male fled after the alarm sounded.

While investigating the break-in, police were alerted to several thefts from vehicles along River Place and nearby homes. Shortly after, a stolen credit card and a stolen debit card were used at a local businesses.

Police then tracked the man to a rental home, where he was arrested.

RCMP also learned the man was involved in a recent domestic violence case involving a knife on December 26, 2016, in Whitecourt, and a violent robbery on December 22, 2016, in Swan Hills. The man was expected appear before a justice of the peace on December 28. The investigation is on-going and police are actively returning stolen property to victims. The man, formerly of Red Deer, is known to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or via www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW