Calgary Police Sieze Record Amount of Fentanyl

Calgary Police have seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in the city’s history and one of the largest in the province.

A release says police seized 35,321 fentanyl pills, worth an estimated $706,000 on the street, more than $40,000 in cocaine and $22 thousand in meth. It was during the search of a home on Friday, December 23, 2016, in the 2300 block of Richmond Road S.W. Police also found heroin, marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, morphine and nearly 70 unknown pills.

Seven firearms were also located, three 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and a crossbow. Various amounts of ammunition and multiple sets of body armour were also seized from the home.

Officers also searched a nearby vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Compass, believed connected to the case. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Strathmore and had a stolen licence plate. A search turned up an additional $37,115.

31-year-old David Pratico of Calgary is charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons-related offences, including the production of crack cocaine.

-Posted by CW(With information from Canada Police Report)