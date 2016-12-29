Gas Prices On Rise As Carbon Tax Approaches

Gas prices are rising before Alberta’s carbon tax kicks in on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Prices in Alberta jumped 4.3 cents since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Analyst Dan McTeague told 630 CHED, prices will rise by another nickel when the tax starts on January 1. As well, McTeague believes OPEC’s plans to cut back production of oil on Sunday will also affect cost.

For more Alberta information visit: http://fuelinsights.gasbuddy.com/Home/CAN/Alberta

-Posted by CW(With information from 630 CHED)