Gas Prices have soared in Newfoundland to the highest it’s been since 2014.

Looking at the averages across Canada… we’re actually very lucky to live in Alberta.

Check out the numbers below.

Average Gas Price in each Province:

Newfoundland 135.1

British Columbia 120.3

Northwest Territories 118.9

Quebec 112.5

Nova Scotia 111.5

PEI 109.7

New Brunswick 109.3

Ontario 106.3

Manitoba 103.0

Alberta 102.5

Saskatchewan 102.2