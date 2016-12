Reports are commenting about this duo, Selena Gomez and the Queen of Latin Pop Paulina Rubio working together. Paulina recently commented about her recent work: “It’s truly a warrior [in the sense that] it has a little of something from each genre, like banda, and pop, collaborations with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez…”

Copyright: Jamie Lamor Thompson

Editorial Credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com