New Year’s Babies for 2017 born in Peace River & High Level

January 2, 2017 Local News, News

New Year’s Day brought 2017’s New Year’s Babies for the Peace and Mackenzie regions.

Picture Courtesy of Lenkom.org.

Picture Courtesy of Lenkom.org.

At the Peace River Community Health Centre, Oliver Lucien Turcotte was born on Sunday, January 1 at 3:17 AM to Jermie Turcotte and Karlee Embury.

Baby Oliver weighed in at 7 lbs. 1 oz., and was 21.5 inches long.

At the Northwest Health Centre in High Level, Travis Gerbrandt was born to proud parents Terry and Carlene Gerbrandt.

Baby Travis weighed in at 7 lbs. 11 oz., and was 21 inches long.

He was also born on January 1, but more than 12 hours later, at 3:28 PM.

– Posted by BET