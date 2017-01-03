Counterfeit bills possibly being passed around in GP

Grande Prairie RCMP is warning the public about some counterfeit currency being passed around at some local businesses.

Police say they’ve recently seized counterfeit $100 Canadian Bills, as well as $50 and $100 U.S. Bills.

Mounties say that all Canadian bank notes have security features that are reliable, quick and easy to use, adding that they would advise all businesses, as well as anyone in the service industry, to check each security feature, big or small, to help intercept funny money.

So, how exactly can you make sure that a note is genuine?

Checking security features on bank notes is quick and easy. All you have to do is touch the note, look at it and flip it.

You also need to verify at least two or three security features before accepting a note, which includes checking for the behaviour of the security features, not just their presence. Should you still have doubts, check more security features. Compare a suspect note with one you know is genuine. Learn the security features of U.S. currency and how to verify them.

To fight counterfeiting, the Bank of Canada offers free training materials to help the public, businesses, and police agencies use the security features in genuine bank notes. If you know your notes, you’ll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud.

What to do if you suspect that you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction:

Assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then, politely refuse that note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit. Afterwards, ask for another note, and check that one too. You’d then advise the person to check the note with local police, and then inform authorities about a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

And of course, what to do if your suspect that a note is counterfeit after a transaction… You’d keep the note and record all relevant information, including its denomination and serial number. You’d then record the details of how you received the note, ie. time, context, description of the person who gave you the note, description of any accomplices, as well as a vehicle license plate number, and then, contact your local police.

For more information, you can also check out http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/, or http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

– Posted by BET