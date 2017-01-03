Small Business Tax Rate Cut To Help Offset Costs of Carbon Tax

Small businesses are receiving some support to help offset the introduction of the Carbon Tax.
A 33 per cent small business tax rate cut is in place.
“Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan is a made-in-Alberta strategy that means new markets for our resources, rebates for families and lower taxes for small business. And it’s working. The approval of the Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipelines will encourage investment in our energy industry and generate thousands of new jobs,” said Joe Ceci, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance, in a release.
A Greenhouse Growers’ Rebate also came into effect January 1, 2017. It allows greenhouse owners to recoup up to 80 per cent of the carbon levy. Rebates for 66 per cent of Alberta households are also available.
The Province says Albertans and Alberta businesses will still pay at least $7.5 billion less in total taxes and carbon charges than if Alberta had the same tax system and carbon pricing as other provinces.
Details on how the levy and exemptions work for businesses, farmers, First Nations and other entities are available at climate.alberta.ca.
-Posted by CW