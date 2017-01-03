Zach B’s Book Recommendation: The Harry Potter Series

Happy 2017! Zach B’s Book Recommendation is my new series where I recommend you a great book!

You may not know this, but I’m actually quite the book worm haha.

So my first recommendation is the Harry Potter series! I know SO many people who have seen and loved the movies, but have never read the books! I think that is so crazy! The movies are great, don’t get me wrong, but the books are even better!

They are books that you can by yourself and be entertained or read to your kids too! My mom read me the first 4 books when I was a kid!

So if you love the movies and haven’t read the books, please check them out! You’ll love them!