AER Investigates Odour Complaint In Lubicon Lake Area

The Alberta Energy Regulator(AER) investigated an odour complaint in the Lubicon Lake area.

AER tells the AM610 Newsroom it received an odour complaint on December 29, 2016. Inspectors went out to the area of concern and no odours were observed.

The investigation began when ‏tweeted on December 30, Lubicon Emergency Services responded to reports of odours in Little Buffalo and Lubicon Lake.

There is no evidence of a concern to the general public. AER adds residents concerned about off-lease odours or who wish to file a complaint, can call the Energy and Environmental Emergency 24-hour response line at 1-800-222-6514.

-Posted by CW