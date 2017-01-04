AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 4, 2017

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7519 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3293 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6116 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6351 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7182 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3921 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2181 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1917 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.29 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,514.10 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,928.31 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$53.12 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.280 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)