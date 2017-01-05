Peace Regional RCMP Searching For Witness In Relation To Stabbing

Peace Regional RCMP are trying to identify the witness in relation to a stabbing on December 17, 2016. Two men were attacked near the McNamara Liquor Store. RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the female who attended the downtown Fas Gas at approximately 1:55 a.m. on December 17, 2016.

The female is described as:

Brown or black shoulder length hair

Approximately 5’5″, 130 lbs

Wearing a black jacket and white mittens

Driving a dark coloured Chevrolet Cruz

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

