There is still no plan for WestJet services in Peace River.

Speculation about the airline flying into the town has been an ongoing thing for years. In an email to the AM610 Newsroom on Thursday, January 5, 2017, Spokesperson Lauren Stewart says network planners are not considering entering the market at this time.

The news comes as NewLeaf is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and Arizona, saying WestJet copied the plan and lowered fares.

-Posted by CW