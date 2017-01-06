New Peace River Ice Front Page Now Available

The Town of Peace River is providing residents with a proactive way to stay up to date on the the ice front.

As of Thursday, January 5, 2017, the Peace River ice front was approximately 80 kilometres downstream.

The Town’s new online page has information regarding freeze up and break up as well as copies of this season Ice Observation Reports.

Visit it at: https://peaceriver.ca/river-ice/

As well, services like rivers.alberta.ca or the Alberta Rivers app provide information on the river.

-Posted by CW