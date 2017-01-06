Public Invited To Peace Health Advisory Council Meeting

Local and area residents are invited to participate in the next meeting of the Peace Health Advisory Council.

The Council will meet Wednesday, January 11, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. in Room 121 at the Grande Prairie Public Health Centre. Residents are encouraged to provide input on health care delivery and services.

For those that can’t physically make the event, Telehealth locations are available to join.

Telehealth:

Grande Cache – Room 103 in the Pine Plaza Building

Peace River – Room M213 in the Peace River Community Health Centre

Spirit River – Telehealth Room at the Central Peace Health Complex

Public feedback will be heard at approximately 7:20 p.m.

For more information, call 1-877-275-8830 or visit our website, albertahealthservices.ca/about/hac.aspx.

-Posted by CW