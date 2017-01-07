Pembina Initiates Constuction of NEBC Expansion

Good news for a Pembina Pipeline Corporation pipeline expansion.
The company announced on Thursday, January 5, 2017, it received regulatory approval for and initiated construction on its previously announced $235 million expansion of its pipeline infrastructure in northeast British Columbia (NEBC Expansion Project).
“With regulatory sanctioning of the NEBC Expansion, we have secured approvals for the majority of the projects within our conventional pipelines business,” said Paul Murphy, Pembina Senior Vice President, Pipelines & Crude Oil Facilities, in a release. “The NEBC Expansion strengthens Pembina’s presence within the prolific geology of northeast B.C. and is located in close proximity to a variety of area producers who may have future transportation needs.”
Pembina says the construction in B.C. is expected to create 200 person years of direct employment. All operational employment is expected to occur within northeast BC. The project anticipates six full-time positions once it is operational. As well, once the project starts, products transported through the pipeline would equate to removing over 100 trucks from the road per day.
Approximately 145 kilometres of 12-inch diameter pipeline with a base design capacity of up to 75,000 barrels per day is being constructed. It will run parallel of the existing Blueberry pipeline system north-west of Taylor, B.C. to the Highway/Blair Creek area of B.C. The NEBC Expansion will provide a conduit for natural gas liquids and condensate produced in the liquids-rich Montney resource. Pembina anticipates bringing the NEBC Expansion on-stream in late 2017.
For more information: http://www.pembina.com/Pembina/media/Pembina/About%20Us/Projects/NEBC-Brochure-Q1-2016.pdf
-Posted by CW