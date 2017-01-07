Pembina Initiates Constuction of NEBC Expansion

Good news for a Pembina Pipeline Corporation pipeline expansion.

The company announced on Thursday, January 5, 2017, it received regulatory approval for and initiated construction on its previously announced $235 million expansion of its pipeline infrastructure in northeast British Columbia (NEBC Expansion Project).

“With regulatory sanctioning of the NEBC Expansion, we have secured approvals for the majority of the projects within our conventional pipelines business,” said Paul Murphy, Pembina Senior Vice President, Pipelines & Crude Oil Facilities, in a release. “The NEBC Expansion strengthens Pembina’s presence within the prolific geology of northeast B.C. and is located in close proximity to a variety of area producers who may have future transportation needs.”

Pembina says the construction in B.C. is expected to create 200 person years of direct employment. All operational employment is expected to occur within northeast BC. The project anticipates six full-time positions once it is operational. As well, once the project starts, products transported through the pipeline would equate to removing over 100 trucks from the road per day.