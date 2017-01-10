Cattle and Hog Prices continue to slide

Cattle and hog prices continued to slide in Alberta at the end of 2016.

ATB Financial says cattle prices were at $127 per hundredweight in November, a drop of $25, or 16 percent, year-over-year. It’s also significantly lower than the nearly 200 dollar price tag a few years ago.

The bank says the sharp slide’s been induced by greater herd sizes prompted by attractive pricing.

Hog prices also fell by significant margins.

It averaged at $52 per hundredweight during the month of November, dropping $4 from the previous month. Even worse, it’s down $13, or 20 percent, from the same period of time last year.

But, ATB says there was one piece of good news for consumers at the supermarkets.

In November, beef and pork product prices were close to five percent lower than they were at the same point a year ago.

– Posted by BET (With information from ATB Financial)