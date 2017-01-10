Grande Prairie RCMP Investigating Robbery at 7-11

A convenience store in Grande Prairie was robbed on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

RCMP say it happened around 2:53 a.m. at the 7-11 on Kateri Drive in Mission Estates. A male suspect approached an employee and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as:

First Nations

5’5” Tall

175-180 lbs

Dark hair

Freckles or acne

Black hoodie with a red hood

Red backpack

Jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

