Reservations can now be made for camping in Jasper National Park.

Sign-ups opened on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Registration for Banff National Park opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Free admission to all Parks Canada locations is being offered this year as the Country celebrates its 150th Anniversary.

Click here to find out when all the different parks open reservations. Click here for more information on admissions.

-Posted by CW