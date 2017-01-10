Peace River Municipal Taxes Not Expected To Rise

The Town of Peace River does not expect to see municipal property taxes rise in 2017.

The only exception is for those whose property assessment has gone up. The 2017 Budget was approved by Council on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Highlights include the approval of an additional $250,000 in capital funding for the new recreation complex, discontinuation of the photo radar program, addition of a Peace Officer position and $55,000 for downtown beautification. As well, the approval of $12,700 for the local library is to allow for free memberships, an additional $55,800 is being used for pavement crack sealing, $12,000 went to Canada Day 150 celebrations, $10,000 for Town Hall maintenance and Mighty Peace Tourism Association funding, $1,700.

It’s the last budget to be passed before elections in October. Click here for more information.

-Posted by CW (With information from the Town of Peace River)