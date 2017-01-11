AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

January 11, 2017 Local News, News

Exchange Rates:

US Dollar:

CAD/USD: $0.7562 USD
USD/CAD: $1.3251 CAD

British Pound Sterling:

CAD/GBP: £0.6236 GBP
GBP/CAD: $1.6040 CAD

Euro:

CAD/EUR: €0.7199 EUR
EUR/CAD: $1.3893 CAD

Chinese Yuan:

CAD/CNY: ¥5.2381 CNY
CNY/CAD: $0.1911 CAD

Philippine Peso:

CAD/PHP: ₱37.53 PHP

Stock Markets:

Toronto Stock Exchange

15,445.30 points
Dow Jones Industrials (New York)

19,930.01 points
February Crude Oil Contract

$52.22 US per barrel
February Natural Gas Contract

$3.287 US per mmBTU

– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)