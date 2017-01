The Town of Fairview has succeeded in applying for Axia Fibre Internet.

The next phase is construction. An information session will be held on January 25, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

In December 2016, Project Leader Paul Buck said the town was on the cusp and needed 30 percent of residents to show interest.

-Posted by CW