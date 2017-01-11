Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate New Year’s Day Assault

RCMP are searching for a suspect following an assault on New Years Day.

Police say on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at approximately 4:45 a.m., they responded to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for a complaint of an assault. A 22-year-old Grande Prairie man was being treated for an injury to his abdomen. The victim had been walking near 98 Street and 94 Avenue when a man demanded his wallet. A brief altercation ensued resulting in the injuries to the victim.

The male suspect is described as:

Medium skin

5’10”

East Coast accent

Wearing a black hoodie/jacket and black pants

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW