Here’s a few pictures from my vacation…

I didn’t do anything crazy. Mostly visited friends and hung out with my family in Hamilton, Ontario… Here’s a few of my favourite pictures.

My Mom, my sister, Hannah and Me at our favourite sushi restaurant.

Selfies with my brother and sister.

My Dad with his favourite child. (The little dog.)

After watching my little sister’s hockey game. They won like 6-2 against their rivals.

My Mom picking out clothing for my brother. He’s 26 and for the ladies out there, he’s single.

Mom giving me and my brother PTSD over the Gingerbread House Incident.

Hannah and Zoey.

I should have taken more pictures but the truth is that I was having so much fun that I didn’t think about taking a picture.