RCMP Looking For Missing 16-Year-Old From Fort St. John

RCMP are searching for Danika Payou, 16, who was reported missing on January 6, 2017.

Police say she was last seen on January 6, leaving the Interchange group home in Fort St John during the afternoon.

Payou is described as First Nations, 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shirt.

If you have information regarding this incident please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

-Posted by CW