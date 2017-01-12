AM 610 Newsroom Business Update

Exchange Rates:
US Dollar:
|CAD/USD: $0.7621 USD
|USD/CAD: $1.3131 CAD
British Pound Sterling:
|CAD/GBP: £0.6237 GBP
|GBP/CAD: $1.6036 CAD
Euro:
|CAD/EUR: €0.7140 EUR
|EUR/CAD: $1.4007 CAD
Chinese Yuan:
|CAD/CNY: ¥5.2514 CNY
|CNY/CAD: $0.1904 CAD
Philippine Peso:
|CAD/PHP: ₱37.78 PHP
Stock Markets:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
|
15,393.48 points
|Dow Jones Industrials (New York)
|
19,971.49 points
|February Crude Oil Contract
|
$53.15 US per barrel
|February Natural Gas Contract
|
$3.415 US per mmBTU
– Posted by BET (10:00 AM)