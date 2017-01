A day after those pictures came out of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kissing and it was revealed that they are dating, The Weeknd dropped his music video for Party Monster.

Which, this song has the line ‘Ass like Selena’ and it has people thinking that it might be about Selena Gomez after this picture was put on Instagram.

Beauty and the Beast A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

Coincidence?