Provincial Boundaries Review coming to Peace Country

The boundaries are set to be reviewed with the Province of Alberta.

The Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission is set to review each of the province’s 87 constituencies.

A public hearing will be held at Peace River’s Sawridge Inn next Thursday at 9:30 AM, with another hearing set to go at 7:30 PM at the Sandman Hotel in Grande Prairie.

Although reviews like this typically take place every 10 years, the last one took place just seven years ago in 2010.

Officials will be touring the province throughout January and February, and then will resume once again in July and August.

This is the first such review to take place since the NDP took power in May 2015.

– Posted by BET