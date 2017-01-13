Real Estate Seeing a Downward Trend

The real estate market has been hit with the recent economic situation. Over the last year the industry has seen a decline.

“It’s very regional and very specific. What we are seeing in Grande Prairie, might be different than what people are seeing in Peace River, which would be different than what people see in High Level. Overall we’re hopeful that in the spring we might see a recovery,” says President of the Grande Prairie and Area Association of Realtors, Derek Hall. Hall adds that it could be the best time to buy a home as many think the industry has bottomed out.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that the market in general, the industry in general has been slowing down over the last year or so,” added Hall during an interview on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Hall says that it is unclear whether this a long term trend or just a little blip.

