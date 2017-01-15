Grande Prairie RCMP Searching For Missing 50-Year-Old Woman

Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman reported missing from Grande Prairie on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

RCMP say Kelly Lynn Barrett was reported missing by her family. She was last seen in the city on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Barrett is described as Caucasian with red hair, 5’4″ tall and 141 lbs.

Police are asking anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online atwww.tipsubmit.com.

