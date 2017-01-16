Grande Prairie Man Faces Drug Charges

A Grande Prairie man faces several charges following a traffic stop on Friday, January 13, 2017.
RCMP say at approximately 12:30 p.m., members stopped a vehicle in the Prairie Mall parking lot for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, police detected an odour of marihuana coming from inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized:
- 34 bags of cocaine
- 14 grams of cocaine
- 26 grams of cannabis marihuana
- 2 cell phones
- $4,410 cash
Aaron Albert Bertrand, 22, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Marihuana
- Possession of Proceeds of Crime less than $5000
Bertrand was released on cash bail to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 1, 2017.
