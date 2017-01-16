High Prairie RCMP Investigate Homicide

A 32-year-old man was shot to death outside a residence in Atikameg on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

High Prairie RCMP say it happened at approximately 9:17 p.m. Initial evidence indicates that this was not a random incident.

Witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, however, additional details may become available as the police investigation progresses.

If anyone has information pertaining to this murder investigation, they are asked to call the High Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 523-3378. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW