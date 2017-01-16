Investigation Into Pipeline Damage Near Hythe

Police are investigating an incident at an oilfield site north of Hythe, on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Beaverlodge RCMP say significant damage was done to a pipeline. It is estimated at approximately $500,000-$700,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Beaverlodge RCMP Detachment at (780) 354-2955. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Posted by CW