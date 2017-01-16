Investigation Into Pipeline Damage Near Hythe

RCMPCarPolice are investigating an incident at an oilfield site north of Hythe, on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Beaverlodge RCMP say significant damage was done to a pipeline. It is estimated at approximately $500,000-$700,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

