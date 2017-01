Northern Sunrise County and the Village of Nampa are developing a new Intermunicipal Development Plan.

The public is invited to attend an open house on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at the Village of Nampa office.

An online survey is also available.

The plan is meant to help manage decision-making for the area that’s close in proximity to the shared boundary.

Click here for more information.

-Posted by CW