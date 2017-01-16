Public Invited To True North Health Advisory Council Meeting In Fort Vermilion

Residents in the Mackenzie have an opportunity to share their thoughts on health care delivery and services.

The True North Health Advisory Council will meet in Fort Vermilion on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The meeting will go from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the conference room at the St. Theresa General Hospital. Alberta Health Services North Zone leadership will provide an update on health programs and services.

Residents can:

Bring their community’s voice forward to provide input on local and regional health.

Provide feedback to Alberta Health Services (AHS) regarding health care services.

Learn about the True North Health Advisory Council.

For more information, contact Advisory Council Officer Mary Mueller at 1-877-275-8830 or visit our website at http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/hac.asp.

