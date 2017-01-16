Seniors Applying For Home Adaptation and Repair Program

Alberta seniors are taking advantage of a new loan program.

The Seniors Home Adaptation and Repair program helps residents update their homes so they can maintain independence and stay in their communities.

According to the Government, more than 800 applications have been received since the program’s launch on July 1, 2016. Over $5 million in loans and about $230,000 thousand in grants has been paid out. A Sherwood Park couple have a new stair lift thanks to a home equity loan under the Seniors Home Adaptation and Repair program.

A release adds, approximately ten new applications arrive each day.

Click here for more information. Click here for the application package.

