Two High Level Men Face Firearm and Possession Charges

Two men have been charged following the seizure of firearms in the town of High Level on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

RCMP say a traffic stop led to the arrest of the two adult males, for the possession of a controlled substance. Investigation led to the seizure of a loaded 9 mm handgun and an SKS semi-automatic rifle with ammunition.

Justin Braun, 25, and Marc Metacat-Yah, 18, both of High Level, have been charged with six firearm related offences and one charge for simple possession under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Both accused have been released after bail hearings on cash bail. They are set to appear in court on February 6, 2017.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the High Level RCMP at 780-821-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

