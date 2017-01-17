CFIA wants input into proposed changes for Animal Transport Regulations

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) wants public input into amendments into Health of Animals Regulations.

The CFIA says they specifically want some comment on how to transport animals in a humane manner.

Proposed amendments would provide clarifications by adding definitions and establish clear end results for industry and transporters.

They also want to reduce time intervals animals in transport can be without access to food, water and rest, establish clear end results better reflecting animals’ needs and current industry practices, and better align with Canada’s international trading partners and the OIE animal welfare standards for animals transported by land, air, and sea.

Comments are being accepted up until Wednesday, February 15, 2017.

They can be forwarded by calling 1-613-773-7053, or by emailing animaltransportanimaux@inspection.gc.ca.

You can also mail them to Doctor Cornelius F. Kiley, the CFIA’s National Manager for Animal Welfare, Biosecurity and Assurance Programs Section, to 3rd Floor West, Room 231, at 59 Camelot Drive, Ottawa, Ontario. Postal code is K1A 0Y9.

More on the proposed changes can be found at http://gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p1/2016/2016-12-03/html/reg2-eng.php.

The public can find the current regulations at http://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/regulations/c.r.c.,_c._296/page-16.html#h-70.

– Posted by BET