CMHC Increasing Mortgage Insurance Premiums

The average Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation(CMHC)-insured homebuyer is expected to see an increase of approximately $5 to their monthly mortgage payment.

Homeowner mortgage loan insurance premiums are going up. CMHC says in a release, it will take effect March 17, 2017.

“We do not expect the higher premiums to have a significant impact on the ability of Canadians to buy a home,” said Steven Mennill, Senior Vice-President, Insurance, in the release. “Overall, the changes will preserve competition in the mortgage loan insurance industry and contribute to financial stability.”

CMHC adds the changes reflect OSFI’s new capital requirements that came into effect on January 1, 2017, that require mortgage insurers to hold additional capital.

-Posted by CW